Health

Tracking The Decades-Long Fight To Eradicate Polio

by Erin Biba

January 20, 2017 at 12:35
Copy Link
Launch Infographic

Before Jonas Salk and his team invented a vaccine for the polio virus in 1952, humans had battled its paralyzing effects for a millennia. But a 30-year endeavor to rid the world of the incurable disease will render it virtually extinct by the end of 2017. This monumental achievement, rivaled only by the eradication of smallpox in 1980, is the result of coordinated efforts by scientists and volunteers to track its spread and deliver vaccines both orally and by injection to billions around the world. Follow the path.

Recently on GOOD Health
What's
this?
return to good.is
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers