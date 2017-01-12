Trump's Meeting With This Man Threatens To Make Anti-Vaxxing A Matter Of Policy
Keeping up with the various storylines and dramatics of Trump’s transition to power has proven a herculean effort, and in the midst of scandals and statements, he quietly took a meeting with an avowed and prominent anti-vaxxer to discuss...autism.
Trump has gone on record as being clearly anti-vaccination, though his most definitive 2012 statement on the matter has been largely lost in the fray of other outrage-inducing declarations since:
Reminding us that his old statements and stances are no less dangerous than his trending ones, Trump took a meeting at his residence/workplace with Robert Kennedy Jr., the son of Bobby Kennedy and the creator of an awareness group called the World Mercury Project. Kennedy has long hinted and insinuated not just a correlation between vaccinations and other illnesses, but also a conspiracy to erase the connection from public consciousness.
Hallie Jackson, an NBC News reporter, shared news of the meeting via Twitter:
Given the secretive nature of the parade of Trump Tower meetings, it’s unclear what was discussed or resolved in their conversation, but given precedent and current appearances, it’s indicative of a threat to turn anti-vaxxer doctrine into a matter of national health policy, which a tweet following the meeting suggests is very, very real:
-
This Burger, Inspired By Trump’s Alleged Sexual Fetish, Is Helping Raise Funds For Planned Parenthood It's for a good cause, provided you can stomach the source of inspiration.
-
The Virus That Could Get Rid Of Alcoholism We’ve set viruses loose in the brain to treat people with Parkinson’s. Now neuroscientists think we can do the same for alcoholics
-
8th Grader, Reduced To Tears When Told She Was ‘Obese’, Schools Her Teacher On The Concept Of BMI Her response is better than any textbook.
-
When It Comes To Exercise, What's Better: Quality Or Quantity? Do you exercise regularly or cram it all in on the weekend?
-
This Obscure Marijuana-Related Illness Is On The Rise In States With Legalized Pot “These folks are really suffering. They can get pretty sick”
-
Just Five Days Into 2017, London Surpassed Its Annual Limit For Airborne Toxins That’s not London fog you’re seeing
-
5 Ways You Can Support Planned Parenthood Right Now Make a statement
-
These Portraits Show People’s Change In Mood And Appearance After 1, 2, And 3 Glasses Of Wine 'The first glass of wine is all about the food, the second glass is about love and the third glass is about mayhem.'
-
The Way This Emotional Obamacare Facebook Debate Abruptly Ends Is Almost Too Good “This may be the best thing that happens all year and we’re only 5 days in”