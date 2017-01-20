Last week, then-president-elect Donald Trump said that a “repeal-and-replace” plan for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will be submitted after the Senate approves his nominee, Tom Price, for secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. This news comes as the ACA, also known as Obamacare, is becoming more popular across the country. A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll revealed that 45 percent of Americans believe the ACA is a good idea, versus 41 percent who think it’s a bad idea.

This change in public opinion marks the first time the majority of Americans approve of the ACA since its passage in 2010. Opinions of the ACA break down party lines, with 80 percent of Democrats saying it’s a good idea versus 13 percent of Republicans. Strangely, when polled about specific provisions of the ACA most are popular with Republicans:

— 57% of Republicans support providing subsidies on a sliding scale to aid individuals and families who cannot afford health insurance

— 54% percent of Republicans favor requiring companies with more than 50 employees to provide insurance for their employers

— 78% percent of Republicans support banning insurance companies from denying coverage for pre-existing conditions

Republicans have threatened to repeal and replace the ACA since it was passed in 2010, but a new plan has yet to materialize. President Trump has claimed the new plan will provide “health care that is far less expensive and far better” than what Americans currently have. Without a suitable replacement plan for the Affordable Care act, 22 million Americans will lose their healthcare and many will die.