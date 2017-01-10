Planned Parenthood is under attack. There’s really no other way of putting it. But if you support a woman’s right to choose, hell, if you just support women’s health on the most basic level, there are some easy ways you can support the organization during this crucial time. And hey, some of them are even fun!

Buy This Awesome Pin

It’s only $10 and designer Jamie Elizabeth Craig says that through February 27 all proceeds will go directly to Planned Parenthood. “Wear your love for abortion on your sleeve, or jacket, or purse wherever,” she writes on her Etsy page. And with a limited run of just 100 pins, you’ll be part of an elite fashion minority. And if the pin isn’t your style, here are a few other accessories you can check out.

Sign The Planned Parenthood Petition

With a new Republican Congress sworn in and President-elect Trump just days away from taking office, PP has been gathering signatures for a petition it plans to deliver to House Speaker Paul Ryan. Specifically, the petition addresses Ryan’s stated intent to fully defund PP in the new session of Congress: “Tell these extremists you're a part of the overwhelming majority that opposes defunding care at Planned Parenthood health centers. Tell them you're ready to fight like hell to protect reproductive health and rights in his country.”

Wear This Empowering T-Shirt (Or Buy It For Someone You Love)

Who doesn’t love a stylish vintage t-shirt? Especially one that is more relevant than ever. First created in 1972, “The Future Is Female” shirt suddenly found itself a major trendsetter again in 2016. Much of that was in response to Trump’s rhetoric and the presumed ascension of Hillary Clinton to the White House. But with feminists on the defensive, there’s no better time to proudly declare that the future is now. At $30, 25% percent of shirt sales will go to PP.

Become A Planned Parenthood Clinic Escort

This isn’t a job for everyone but it’s one that could make all the difference to a woman seeking safe and legal healthcare. Thankfully, cases of physical violence are extremely rare at PP clinics but cases of verbal abuse and intimidation are rarely calculated into those statistics. This is a great chance to be of service for anyone willing and able. A number of cities across the U.S. offer volunteer escort programs, including Los Angeles, New York and Minneapolis.

Attend The Women’s March In Washington, DC

The day after Trump’s inauguration, hundreds of thousands of women and their allies will gather near the National Mall in Washington, DC to rally for women’s rights and to oppose any and all threats to them from the federal government. It’s going to be a historic event and PP is offering training and asking attendees to RSVP. And if you can’t make it to DC, there will be sister events across the country in cities like Los Angeles.