10 Crucial Health Benefits Republicans Are Now Trying To Cut 

Thought Trump’s “repeal and replace” plan was bad? Apparently, we’re just getting started. In a bold move, White House officials are attempting to convince House Freedom Caucus members to vote for the repeal bill by cutting expansive coverage requirements. According to Politico, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney is in cahoots with GOP Representative Mark Meadows to remove the basic benefits Obamacare currently requires insurers to cover.

Healthcare.gov has provided a list of the 10 “essential health benefits” individuals can expect any insurance plan they choose to cover. In Healthcare.gov’s words, they are:

Ambulatory patient services (outpatient care you get without being admitted to a hospital)

Emergency services

Hospitalization (like surgery and overnight stays)

Pregnancy, maternity, and newborn care (both before and after birth)

Mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment (this includes counseling and psychotherapy)

Prescription drugs

Rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices (services and devices to help people with injuries, disabilities, or chronic conditions gain or recover mental and physical skills)

Laboratory services

Preventive and wellness services and chronic disease management

Pediatric services, including oral and vision care (but adult dental and vision coverage aren’t essential health benefits)

So, just to sum up, Republicans are hoping to convince conservatives to vote for a bill that would decimate the American health care system by providing measures that would further mangle the American healthcare system. If you plan on having a child or if you ever have an accident requiring emergency care, your insurance provider could effectively deny coverage Obamacare once guaranteed. Forget about the fact these mandatory benefits made mental health treatment accessible for millions of Americans as well.

Should these proposed changes help the bill pass through the House, it will still face major challenges in the Senate, Vox reports. Just to be safe, it might be worth giving your senators a call to voice your concerns over losing basic rights to coverage. “America is stronger because of the Affordable Care Act,” Obama said in a statement ahead of the House’s vote on Thursday, adding that any changes should “make our health care system better, not worse for hardworking Americans. That should always be our priority.”