Wentworth Miller came to fame as Michael Scofield on Fox’s Prison Break where he wore full upper-body tattoos on his thin, muscular body. The role would earn him a Golden Globe nomination and the adulation of female fans worldwide. What no one knew publicly, until 2013, was that he was gay and, at the age of 15, had attempted suicide. “When someone asked me if that was a cry for help, I said no, because I told no one. You only cry for help if you believe there’s help to cry for,” he told a Human Rights Campaign dinner in 2013.

On Monday, Miller became the subject of a fat-shaming meme that juxtaposed a photo of him during his time on Prison Break with a shot of him from 2010 when he was dealing with depression. The photo was captioned: “When you break out of prison and find out about McDonalds monopoly…”

Initially, Miller was upset by the meme but then he saw it as an opportunity to spread awareness about depression and to find pride in how he’s persevered. “The meaning I assign to this/my image is Strength. Healing. Forgiveness. Of myself and others,” he wrote alongside the meme on Facebook.

Here’s the full post from Facebook: