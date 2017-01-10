These Portraits Show People’s Change In Mood And Appearance After 1, 2, And 3 Glasses Of Wine
It’s not exactly a secret that alcohol serves as a social lubricant, lowering inhibitions and coaxing a little more fun out of people who might otherwise be reserved and quiet. But to show just how effective alcohol is in getting folks to lighten up and get goofy, photographer Marco Alberti rounded up a few of his friends and documented their progression after one, two, then three glasses of wine. He chose the number of glasses based on an age-old saying. The series is called “3 Glasses.”
He says, "There is a saying about wine that I really like and it's something like this. The first glass of wine is all about the food, the second glass is about love and the third glass is about mayhem.' I really wanted to see it for myself if that affirmation was in fact true."
We don’t quite get to “mayhem” in these pics, but you can tell that’s the trajectory many of these subjects are on.
But after the series went viral on Imgur, Alberti widened the scope of the project, documenting new subjects he wasn’t friends with.
I’m not sure how representative this sample is of the population at large because it looks like the photographer was able to find the happiest drunks on the planet. Not a single tear, fistfight, or insult to be found in this collection.
So while the series might not reflect the realities we’ve born witness to, it’s plenty fun to see the progression in Brady Brunch-style boxes as people tend to cut loose and smile.
This guy seemed to shed a lay of clothing during the progression, which is a nice touch!
...you get idea.
Why can’t these happy, friendly people be the ones we come across when barhopping, rather than the surly drunks with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove?
