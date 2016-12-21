Parkinson’s Sufferers Enact Their Own ‘Mannequin Challenge’ To Share The Reality Of Their Struggles
While the Mannequin Challenge may have come and gone quickly, this recent attempt at the internet trend is perhaps the only one that really matters. The support group Parkinson’s NSW put it out last week, and while the concept might first come across as a playful gesture, their goal is nothing but serious. Parkinson’s is a progressive nervous system disorder that manifests itself in symptoms such as shaking, vertigo, balance impairment, and pained movement.
Needless to say, these effects certainly don’t play well with the frozen-in-time nature of the Mannequin Challenge, but that’s kind of the point of the exercise.
Here’s the poignant video the group put together, showing the public what the disease looks like:
There's not much to say that the video doesn’t make crystal clear, but it serves as much to keep us aware of our own blessings as it does their struggle.
To learn more about the disease or donate, you can visit the video creator’s site here (Parkinson’s NSW) or if you’re interested in a domestic group, check out the Parkinson Foundation.
-
Women Are Normalizing Breastfeeding By Turning Selfies Into Colorful Works Of Art “These women are editing photos not just for themselves, but as gifts for each other.”
-
Getting The Best Sleep Of Your Life Is Simpler Than You Think An expert, a scientist, and a narcoleptic tell it like it is
-
‘Flying While Fat’: An Animated Video Showing What Overweight People Encounter While Traveling "I have the same experiences I think every fat person has walking on to the plane ..."
-
This Is Your Brain On God Neuroscientists discover that “feeling the spirit” can be as euphoric and habit-forming as getting high—without the hangover
-
Wentworth Miller Uses a Fat-Shaming Meme to Share an Empowering Message About Depression He’s suffered from depression all of his life
-
New Study Finds You’re Less Likely To Die Under The Care Of A Female Doctor If all doctors were women, there would be 32,000 fewer deaths per year
-
This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands General Mills, Kellogg's, and Unilever own just about everything
-
Woman’s Shocking Before-and-After Pictures Reveal The Truth About Panic Attacks Appearances aren’t always what they seem
-
Don’t Give Trump The Satisfaction Of Stressing You Out The longer you live in a negative anxious state, the harder it can be to break the cycle. Here’s how to stay strong for the fight