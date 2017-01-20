One romantic evening, Karyn Wagner smoked herself some marijuana before making love with her partner. The experience was so ecstatic she believed the Mr. Nice strain of weed she smoked had magical properties. “After I had smoked this one, I said, ‘you know, honey, that was perfect. Save it for next time,” she told New York Magazine. Her partner labeled the baggie of weed “Sex Pot” and it gave Wagner an idea. The Paradigm Medical Marijuana owner soon began cultivating her version of Mr. Nice, re-branded it Sexxpot, and made it available to San Francisco Bay-area dispensaries.

Wagner believes the pot’s erotic qualities are due to its low levels of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Sexxpot is 14 percent THC whereas most marijuana smokers prefer strains of 18 to 20 percent. “My guess is that Sexxpot, with the lower THC, regulates the body’s endocannabinoid system and helps bring back the balance of hormones, but without sacrificing the therapeutic properties,” cannabis consultant Eloise Theisen said.

“Women just need less THC in general,” Eloise Theisen says. “And high levels of THC can promote antiestrogen activity, though science is still very limited.” Although there is zero science to back up Wagner’s claim that her pot can help women achieve more pleasurable orgasms, her customers seem to be happy. According to Wagner, one customer says it relaxed her to the point that she stoped thinking during sex. “She wasn’t hyperaware or hyper-anything,” Wagner says.