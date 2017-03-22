This Startling Graph Shows Just How Quickly An Opioid Prescription Leads To Long-Term Use
A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sheds light on just how fragile the relationship between patients and opioid addiction is. The past decade has seen a tremendous rise in not just opioids (20,101 deaths lin 2015) but heroin overdoses (12,990 in 2015), an addiction which is often spurred by the inability to afford or procure prescription drugs.
The new study confirms what many know to be true – it’s the quick ramp-up to addiction that makes these widely-prescribed drugs so popular. A short-term (five-day) prescription for opioids increases any patient’s risk of dependency and long-term addiction.
Here’s the graph in question, with the lines representing the likelihood of addiction both one year from initial prescription and three years from initial prescription.
The study found that 6% of user given a one-day supply of opioids were using them, prescribed or otherwise, a year later. That’s a somewhat jarring statistic in its own right, knowing that a single prescription equates to a 1-in-16 chance your dependence on that drug will run for the next year.
When the initial supply of opioid increases from a one-day supply to a six-day supply, the likelihood that person would be using them a year later jumps from 6% to 12%.
If they were given a 12-days supply, that figure doubles again to a 24% likelihood of a year-long relationship with opioids.
Of course, there are caveats in taking these numbers out of context. More serious conditions would warrant longer initial and long-term painkiller usage, but, frankly, any reason for a person to be on a year-long course of opioid treatments is cause for alarm. Further, it’s believed that the effectiveness of opioids to fight pain over long terms diminishes over time.
"There’s nothing magical about five days versus six days, but with each day your risk of dependency increases fairly dramatically," said the CDC’s Bradley Martin, one of the study’s authors.
The study takes pains to indicate that their assessment of long-term use isn’t to be confused with long-term addiction, but it doesn’t require much in the way of logical gymnastics to realize the longer someone takes an addictive opioid, the more the risk for addiction rises. As such, if you don’t want a patient to endure the risk of addiction one year from now, is an opioid the best initial treatment, given the rising likelihood that they’ll continue taking the drug?
It’s a question, among many others, that will need to be addressed as we witness the worsening epidemic of opiate and opioid addiction in the United States.
-
After CVS Stopped Selling Tobacco Products, Cigarette Sales Dropped In 13 States ‘The sale of tobacco products is inconsistent with our purpose’
-
This Chart Shows How Old Americans Were When They Lost Their Virginity If it hasn’t happened by 30, there’s probably a very good reason
-
7 Things You Need To Know About Trumpcare If you’re young or rich, don’t be surprised if you love the plan
-
If You've Fought Depression, You Can Fight Fascism Knowing one can teach you how to approach the other
-
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Open Up About Postpartum Depression “By acknowledging the pain that she’s going through, in doing that she also acknowledges the pain that a lot of women go through”
-
For Better Health, Close Your Eyes And Do Nothing Vibrational therapy has less to do with listening and more to do with feeling Whether you think it’s magic or cosmic mumbo jumbo, sound therapy can be traced back to the dawn of civilization
-
‘It’s Because You’re Fat’ — And Other Lies My Doctors Told Me Fat prejudice is real and it can seriously harm patients
-
Indonesia Teaches Their Children To Walk Using This Brilliantly Simple Approach Their children learn to walk earlier using this wonderfully low-tech approach
-
Doctors Tell This 5-Year-Old They Found Him A New Heart, And His Reaction Is Priceless He’s undergone two surgeries and literally waited his whole life to hear this news