5,000 Tons Of Garbage Was Cleared Off A Mumbai Beach
THE GOOD NEWS:
After an ongoing cleanup effort on Mumbai’s Versova Beach, 5,000 tons of garbage have been removed, restoring the oceanfront to its natural state.
The United Nations Environment Program recently wrapped up one of its biggest clean-up endeavors. Versova Beach in Mumbai, home to 5,000 tons of garbage, was essentially being used as a dump. The waste was coming from nearby slums and had been piling up for years.
The Versova Beach clean-up initiative was started by 33-year-old lawyer Afroz Shah. Shah’s goal of making the beach pollution-free gained traction quickly. It started out with just him and one neighbor picking up garbage in their spare time. That was in the fall of 2015. Since then, thousands of volunteers have come out to help. From local school children to notable Bollywood stars, the clean-up effort was really the work of the entire city, even though it was started by one man.
The waste piles were taller than some of the children helping clear them. But in a year and a half (85 weeks to be exact), they were able to get rid of the 5,000 tons of trash that inhabited Versova. Shah’s clean-up crew also planted coconut trees along the waterfront and cleaned more than 50 nearby public restrooms. Not only will this boost morale in Mumbai, it could also help encourage tourism to the area. The goal, now that they’ve beautified the beach and surrounding area, is to maintain it. The beach now looks pristine and inviting — and though it’s gone through periods of being dirtied again, has undergone renewed clean-up efforts, inspired by Shah’s work.
As for Shah, who saw the clean-up initiative all the way through, his commitment was rewarded. In 2016, he became the first Indian to earn the United Nations’ Champion of the Earth award.
Share photo by Indranil Mukherjee AFP/Getty Images.
-
There’s A Farm 100 Feet Below The Streets Of London — And It Could Change Agriculture Forever Plants are reaching new heights — way underground.
-
How One Country Is Fighting Drug Use — And Winning — With Empathy Portugal faced its drug crisis head-on through decriminalization and encouraging treatment, and the results are staggering.
-
Giving Children A Childhood: How Child Labor Has Dramatically Decreased These are some of the things that would have to happen to end child labor for good.
-
Breast Cancer Survival Is At An All-Time High In The U.S. A look at how treatment and prevention have saved more than 300,000 lives.
-
Don’t Take The Measles Vaccine For Granted — It’s Saved Millions When it comes to immunization shots, a little pain is well worth the gain.
-
When It Comes To Reducing Child Poverty Rates, Researchers Say It’s All About Safety Nets Research by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found on-the-ground safety net programs have brought millions of children out of poverty.
-
Tuberculosis May Finally Be History Thanks To Global Efforts The death rate is dropping as world leaders band together.
-
This New Treatment Just Changed Everything For Patients With Irregular Heartbeats And it involves blasting the heart with radiation.
-
How Grassroots Nonprofits Helped Drive The Great American Crime Decline Between 1993 and 2000, murder and robbery rates dropped dramatically in the United States. Could stronger communities be the reason why?