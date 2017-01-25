In recent years, great strides have been made to treat mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety as real mental issues, rather than taboo afflictions or personal shortcomings. We still have a long way to go, but a woman by the name of Mandy Stevens is using her recent battle with mental illness to ensure we progress a little faster.

Stevens, a registered nurse, also happens to be a former NHS Director of Mental Health. While this might be perceived as an embarrassing symptom of failure, both personal and professional, Stevens is speaking freely about the sudden collision between her health and her profession.

In a lengthy, enlightening discussion with BBC News, she opened up about everything the public might want to know in the hopes that it would generate just a little more acceptance for those cursed with these illnesses.

She made her struggle public by sharing a comprehensive, personal post on her LinkedIn page. It’s entitled From “NHS Director to mental health inpatient in 10 days,” and a complete transcript of her missive is available below.

The 29-year veteran of the health services world noticed in November that symptoms of depression had appeared quickly and were manifesting rapidly. The fallout, her treatment, and her recovery are all discussed in the transcript of the post below.

Her words conjure up the cliche “I never thought this was going to happen to me,” to remind everyone reading that mental illness can strike anyone. As in her case, it’s not always a slow burn. She went from the onset of depression to suicidal ideation within a week. By day 10, she was institutionalized.

This woman was a leader in the field of mental health studies and refused to she could succumb to mental illness. Now she wants us all to realize, through her trials, that we have to stop pretending mental illness can be ignored and start educating ourselves.

Here’s the entire statement: