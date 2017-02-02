90-Year-Old Man’s Tips For Fighting Loneliness Are Exactly What We Need Right Now
When 90-year-old Derek Taylor lost both his partner and sister, he understandably began suffering from an intense sense of isolation and loneliness. “The older you get, the less people seem to contact you,” Taylor said in an interview with BBC News, “and I thought, what can I do to stop being lonely?” It wasn’t long before Taylor decided to do something concrete about it.
And it’s a good thing he did. A 2012 study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealed that adults over the age of 51 have a higher risk of mortality when suffering from social isolation. The study also showed a correlation between loneliness and high blood pressure, elevated cortisol levels, and increased risk of cardiovascular disease. This presents an vast national health concern considering a third of elderly Americans aged 65 and up live alone, and that number jumps to half by the time they reach 85, the New York Times reports. In the UK, roughly 5 million people over the age of 65 report feeling isolated from society and use television as their primary source of companionship. Clearly, Taylor was not alone.
Branching out into his local community in Manchester, Taylor found that using the phone more often, getting in touch with neighbors, and trying to meet as many people as possible significantly helped curb the loneliness. Since beginning his experiment, Taylor has made new friends and joined several local social clubs that work to benefit the community, Mashable reports.
Taylor offered his tried-and-tested tips to the Manchester City Council, that has since incorporated them into a pamphlet promoting the area’s “Age-Friendly” engagement programs. In the brochure, Taylor suggests morning meet-ups can help extend social networks, explaining,
“Coffee mornings are an ideal chance to discuss current events, including plans for future projects for the over-50s, and how homes and neighborhoods can be designed to be age-friendly.”
No matter how old you are, getting more involved in your local community has been shown to improve your mental health. Whether that involves finding nearby volunteer opportunities or asking a few Tinder matches out for coffee, the point is to reach out first and figure out the rest later. In Taylor’s own words, “You feel as though you're alive again.” One month into 2017, we could probably all feel a little more alive. Check out Taylor’s full list of tips below to learn how:
-
How NASA’s Otherworldly Discoveries Can Heal Us Here On Earth Human cells and the cosmos have a lot in common
-
Medical Science Is Advancing Faster Than Ever. So Why Do We Still Fax Our Health Records? A doctor from MIT has a plan to bring health care into the 21st century
-
For A Healthier Mind, Trust Your Gut Leading experts in biology and psychiatry have found that the human-bacteria relationship is deeply symbiotic
-
Doctors Are Outsmarting Cancer With Tiny, High-Tech Tools These trial drugs are 1/1000th the width of a human hair, gentle on the body, and remarkably affordable
-
How Money Shapes Young Minds Inside the nationwide effort to boost cognitive development across income levels Wealth is one of the greatest predictors for academic success—but new research reveals that it doesn’t have to be that way
-
Your Body Is Smarter, Stronger, And Dirtier Than You Think A writer pushes his body to the limits using the science of survival
-
Now There’s Really No Excuse Not To Quit Smoking Sorry, holdouts: Psychiatric research has revealed that cigarettes offer few calming effects, damaging the brain and overall mental health in insidious ways
-
The Next Wave Of Treatment For Superbugs Engineers are getting creative in an effort to stop the spread of antibiotic-resistant diseases
-
NHS Mental Health Director Shares The Story Of Her Breakdown To Remove Stigma From Mental Disorders ‘I'm sharing this awful picture and my story to help increase understanding of the impact of mental illness’