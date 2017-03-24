Comedian Ken Jeong Answers Real Medical Questions
Comedian Ken Jeong is best known for his role as Leslie Chow in the “Hangover” films and he currently stars in NBC’s “Dr. Ken.” But Jeong’s professional life started out in a much different field: medicine. Jeong graduated from Duke University in 1990 and obtained his M.D. at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine in 1995. He was practicing in a Kaiser hospital in Woodland Hills, California until he landed a memorable role as a doctor in “Knocked Up.”
After his success in “Knocked Up,” Jeong left the medical profession, but recently, he put his stethoscope back on to answer medical questions from Twitter users in a hilarious YouTube video. In the video above, Jeong gives serious answers to questions about hangovers, vitamins, skin tags, reflexes, kidneys, and leg pain with a spoonful of humor to help the medicine go down. After watching this video, it’s pretty clear that if his acting career slowed down, he’d have no trouble making rounds at Kaiser once again.
