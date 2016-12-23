Emma Stone Discusses Her Struggle With Anxiety While Since Childhood
While many consider her the new guard of Hollywood’s A-list actresses, to get to where she is today Emma Stone has had to manage anxiety issues that came about when she was just seven years old. Speaking to Rolling Stone regarding her upcoming film La La Land, Stone disclosed it’s a fight she continues and described what the struggle did to her childhood.
She said:
“My anxiety was constant. I would ask my mom a hundred times how the day was gonna lay out. What time was she gonna drop me off? Where was she gonna be? What would happen at lunch? Feeling nauseous. At a certain point, I couldn’t go to friends’ houses anymore ― I could barely get out the door to school.”
She refrained from offering advice, only mentioning that professional therapies “helped so much,” but just speaking out on the matter may help many of her fans, especially children, realize that they’re not alone in her fight. And with her powerful description of what she’s gone through, it might help adults and children alike identify an issue they’ve been living with without realizing.
It sounds like Stone isn’t shying away from her anxiety, but rather acknowledging and confronting it with vigor. She says, “If I listen to it enough, it crushes me. But if I turn my head and keep doing what I’m doing ― let it speak to me, but don’t give it the credit it needs ― then it shrinks down and fades away.”
If you think you might be struggling with anxiety, you can read more about the symptoms and treatments here and learn how to seek professional help.
