Cancer Survivor Xeni Jardin’s Important Words On The Affordable Care Act
Xeni Jardin is the co-editor of the Boing Boing weblog and correspondent for the National Public Radio show “Day to Day.” In 2011, after a mammogram, Jardin learned she breast cancer. Soon after, her insurance company opened a fraud investigation that could have resulted in losing her insurance and her life. “Had the Affordable Care Act not been passed, then for the past five years, I would have lived with the additional fear that at any moment my insurance could be taken from me and I could be in the situation of having zero coverage at all,” she told 22 Words.
Two weeks ago, after the Senate began moving to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Jardin took to Twitter to share how she may have died without the law.
