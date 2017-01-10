This Cancer Survivor Is Taking Hilarious Selfies With Her (Actual) Amputated Foot
After suffering through a fight with cancer which led to an amputated foot, Kristi Loyall hit the doctors up with a pretty bizarre request – she wanted to keep the foot. Remarkably, the medical staff indulged her, and after shipping it off for sterilization, Kristi was reunited with her old foot, though probably not in the manner she would have preferred.
(In case you’re wondering what kind of company prepares amputated limbs for their return to their original owners, it’s a company called Skulls Unlimited, which de-fleshes and articulates bones for collections and preservation.)
That was in 2011. Now, in 2016, she’s showing off her hijinks and adventures with her removed limb on the Instagram account onefootwonder.
Obviously, the account is very tongue-in-cheek, but she also created it to share the daily struggles of what cancer fighters and beaters must endure. And it’s her hope that the humor she projects from these ridiculous photos will also help those afflicted by giving them a dose of positivity and laughter under circumstances that are normally lacking in both.
She says, “I just started taking it to places and putting in it funny positions so I could make a joke about. - It makes me feel better to be able to look on the funny side of things and make other people laugh as well. Everything that comments says really kind things."
When she got the foot back, she knew she had to do SOMETHING with it, and her cousins weighed in with the winning idea. She recalls to Inside Edition, “My cousins friend had the idea of starting an Instagram and I thought it was a brilliant idea.”
I’m not sure how I’m pressed we should be by this accolade, but judging by the post below, she was awarded “Best Instagram Account” recently by a...water taxi company. That’s a sufficiently random honor, given the subject matter of the account, isn’t it?
-
This Guy Puts A Stop To His Friend’s Angry Obamacare Rant With One Very Basic Point “This may be the best thing that happens all year and we’re only 5 days in”
-
The Pope Has No Problem With Women Breastfeeding In Church “You mothers give your children milk and even now, if they cry because they are hungry, breast-feed them, don’t worry.”
-
Beautifully Simple Badges Are Helping Social Media Talk About Mental Illness "Just because an illness is often invisible, it doesn't mean your battle should go unrecognized”
-
A Blind Man Put A GoPro On His Guide Dog To Show How Much Daily Abuse They Face "It makes it so much harder than it needs to be.”
-
Republican Tries To Publicly Embarrass Obama And Backfires Hilariously One representative’s Twitter poll did not go as planned (in the best possible way)
-
Doctors Can Now Deny Treatment To Women Who've Had Abortions “Religious freedom” is officially worth more than human lives
-
One Man’ s Innovative Design For A Nursing Home Could Be The Template For Improved Senior Living An engaging, familiar environment could serve as better treatment than drugs.
-
Mom Has Beautiful Photo Series Taken Of Newborn Twins She Knew Didn't Have Much Time Left “I cried the first time I looked at them. I still cry sometimes”
-
American Chemistry Society Asks: Does Cough Medicine Really Work? It’s by the American Chemistry Society.