How To Fight Cancer With Your Phone
Here are some alarming statistics: Cervical cancer every year kills nearly 300,000 people, 85% of whom live in developing countries. Despite these large numbers, cervical cancer is easily preventable with the help of a colposcope, a device that helps doctors get a magnified view of a woman’s cervix. The only problem? Women in low-income parts of the world have limited access to health clinics that carry this tool.
Luckily, one start-up is working to change all that. The Israel-based company, MobileODT, has invented a device that works much like a traditional colposcope, only it’s much smaller and attaches to a physician’s smartphone. Using this tool, it takes doctors just a few minutes to take a photo of a patient’s cervix and then observe the image more closely for visible deformities. The device even has settings to adjust lighting, reduce glare, and magnify an image up to 16 times.
While a standard colposcope can cost more than $10,000, medical professionals can snag MobileODT’s iPhone-compatible tool for a cool $1,800. The startup’s CEO, Ariel Beery, told Huffington Post that while billions of people are “buying phones and buying minutes for their phones for banking, commerce, and learning, the one thing they can’t do is use them for the most important thing in life, which is saving their life and the lives of loved ones.”
Since the company released the devices in 2014, doctors have used them to screen more than 16,000 women in 26 countries around the world. Pending the FDA’s approval, the device could be useful in American communities as well. Because the device gives doctors instant results from an image instead of waiting weeks for pap smear results, patients can get treatment for problems sooner.
Image via Nicole De Khors/Burst.
-
3 Mental Health Experts Dissect Facebook's Tech-Heavy Plan To Prevent Suicides They're generally supportive, but concerns remain.
-
This Genetic Testing Tool Could Help Doctors Break The Chain During Superbug Outbreaks Medical sleuths on the trail of drug-resistant bacteria could have a powerful new tool at their disposal.
-
A Stroke Can Steal Away A Person’s Ability To Move Freely. Virtual Reality Might Help Bring It Back. How do you get to a physical therapy appointment when your limbs are paralyzed? Bring the physical therapy to you.
-
Emotional Granularity Can Help Reduce Stress Levels We often mislabel our negative emotions as “stress.”
-
A Promising New Drug Kills Pain Like Morphine—And It’s Not Addictive, Either The compound is a huge step forward in the fight to end America’s dangerous addiction to prescription narcotics.
-
Spiders Have Super-Hearing Powers — And Scientists Think We Can Steal Them For Ourselves If Spider-Man were scientifically accurate, he’d be able to detect the faintest sounds in any crowd with ease.
-
New Video Shows How to Find Your Vestigial Organs Your tailbone was once an anchor for … your tail.
-
As Trump Wages War On Birth Control, Women Are Taking Back The Condom Female-owned condom companies are pitching a sleeker product that’s healthier for women’s bodies. But can our manliest contraceptive method really be feminist? Can we find “girl power” in the manliest contraceptive method of them all?
-
Woman’s Shocking Before-and-After Pictures Reveal The Truth About Panic Attacks Appearances aren’t always what they seem.