This Burger, Inspired By Trump’s Alleged Sexual Fetish, Is Helping Raise Funds For Planned Parenthood
In what might be an instance of good intentions paired with questionable execution, a restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland proved to be quick on the draw with their introduction of the “Golden Showers’ burger. (Yup. It’s plural for some reason.).At any other time in our nation’s existence this would be met with little more than eye rolls and gagging, but thanks to the unsubstantiated, yet widely discussed, dossier on Donald Trump’s supposed activities in a Russian hotel room, the Community Diner is just capturing the zeitgeist with this colorfully named creation.
If you think $20 is a steep price to pay for something that conjures up images of Donald Trump and urine, perhaps the fact that $5 from each sale will go to Planned Parenthood.
The burger is the product of a collaboration of the Community Diner’s ownership and food writer Nevin Martell. I’m not sure that something like this really requires more than one mind to dream up, but since it’s benefitting a good cause, I suppose we can let it slide. Martell says, “The thought that we could have fun with it and have the money go to a good cause was a win-win.”
The creation, pictured in its yellow-hued glory below is “drenched with self-tanning cheddar and yellow mustard leaking down the sides, and topped with a very small pickle.”
It’s available for one day only, January 11th, so not only does this thing exist, but there might actually be a hoard of people lining up to drop $20 on it.
Strange times, indeed.
-
Trump's Meeting With This Man Threatens To Make Anti-Vaxxing A Matter Of Policy The man Trump met with has referred to vaccination of children as a “holocaust.”
-
The Virus That Could Get Rid Of Alcoholism We’ve set viruses loose in the brain to treat people with Parkinson’s. Now neuroscientists think we can do the same for alcoholics
-
8th Grader, Reduced To Tears When Told She Was ‘Obese’, Schools Her Teacher On The Concept Of BMI Her response is better than any textbook.
-
When It Comes To Exercise, What's Better: Quality Or Quantity? Do you exercise regularly or cram it all in on the weekend?
-
This Obscure Marijuana-Related Illness Is On The Rise In States With Legalized Pot “These folks are really suffering. They can get pretty sick”
-
Just Five Days Into 2017, London Surpassed Its Annual Limit For Airborne Toxins That’s not London fog you’re seeing
-
5 Ways You Can Support Planned Parenthood Right Now Make a statement
-
These Portraits Show People’s Change In Mood And Appearance After 1, 2, And 3 Glasses Of Wine 'The first glass of wine is all about the food, the second glass is about love and the third glass is about mayhem.'
-
The Way This Emotional Obamacare Facebook Debate Abruptly Ends Is Almost Too Good “This may be the best thing that happens all year and we’re only 5 days in”