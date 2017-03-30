Adult Swaddling Is Becoming Popular In Japan
For the first few weeks of a baby’s life, swaddling has numerous benefits. It allows them to sleep calmly because they’re not disturbed by their startle reflex. Plus, it keeps them warm and secure, reminiscent of their first nine or ten months in the womb. Now, in Japan, people are opening up to the concept of adult swaddling, although some doctors are a little leery of the practice.
Japanese midwife, Nobuko Watanabe, began swaddling women who’ve recently given birth to help with their post-labor pains and to show them how comfortable it is for their babies. In Japanese the practice is known as “otonamaki,” or adult swaddling, and it has spread beyond recent mothers. Watanabe’s company now provides swaddling to over 70 customers who swear that it’s effective at relieving stress, treating hip, leg and shoulder stiffness and pain, and increasing flexibility.
For each otonamaki session, people are wrapped in large, breathable cloths for about twenty minutes. According to Visvanathan Ravi, senior physiotherapist at Hallmark Physiotherapy in Singapore, the practice may have unseen consequences. “I totally disagree with the treatment method,” Ravi told the BBC. “They way they were wrapped up may lead to muscle strains if not in the short term, but the long term. If a person stays in the position for 30 minutes, I’m sure there will be spine problems. It’s not advisable to do this treatment.”
-
Hundreds Of Kids Are Falling Into Comas In Sweden And Nobody Knows Why “They are like Snow White”
-
I’d Gotten So Used To Feeling ‘A Bit Sick,’ I Didn’t Realize How Sick I Was “We need to operate right away because this is potentially life-threatening”
-
Here’s How Hard It Is To Get A Mammogram In America Even under the best of circumstances, health care for US women can be a nightmare I’ve been trying to get my boobs squished between two plates of glass for over a year
-
Comedian Ken Jeong Answers Real Medical Questions He was a full-time M.D. until his performance in Knocked Up
-
10 Crucial Health Benefits Republicans Are Now Trying To Cut If you’ve ever needed basic health care services, this could affect you
-
This App Can Detect Signs Of Skin Cancer From Photos Of Your Skin Using fractal geometry, the app examines the shape and edges of moles for signs of melanoma
-
New Study Shows You’re Better Off Waiting To Have Kids Why maturity matters
-
This Startling Graph Shows Just How Quickly An Opioid Prescription Leads To Long-Term Use The likelihood a one- or five-day prescription leads to year-long use is incredibly high
-
After CVS Stopped Selling Tobacco Products, Cigarette Sales Dropped In 13 States ‘The sale of tobacco products is inconsistent with our purpose’